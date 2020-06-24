All apartments in San Clemente
412 Cazador Lane
412 Cazador Lane

412 Cazador Lane · No Longer Available
Location

412 Cazador Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
412 Cazador Lane Available 05/15/19 One of a kind Ole Hanson Home! - This beautiful, fully furnished Spanish Village by the Sea is now available month to month, or short term lease. This estate offers three master bedrooms, attached bathrooms with one bedroom having access to two outdoor decks overseeing the Pacific Ocean. Vintage entrance doors, glass shower doors, and bright shutter windows. This property is great for entertaining with a spacious kitchen, living area, outdoor fireplace and barbecue. If you also like to surf and rinse off, there is an outdoor shower! Located up the hill from the pier and beach, with a short walk to the downtown shops and restaurants on Del Mar in downtown San Clemente. Call for availability and pricing. 949-492-9552
https://vimeo.com/294939717/84e5925cf0

(RLNE4480199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Cazador Lane have any available units?
412 Cazador Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 412 Cazador Lane currently offering any rent specials?
412 Cazador Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Cazador Lane pet-friendly?
No, 412 Cazador Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 412 Cazador Lane offer parking?
No, 412 Cazador Lane does not offer parking.
Does 412 Cazador Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Cazador Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Cazador Lane have a pool?
No, 412 Cazador Lane does not have a pool.
Does 412 Cazador Lane have accessible units?
No, 412 Cazador Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Cazador Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Cazador Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Cazador Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Cazador Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
