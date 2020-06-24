Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

412 Cazador Lane Available 05/15/19 One of a kind Ole Hanson Home! - This beautiful, fully furnished Spanish Village by the Sea is now available month to month, or short term lease. This estate offers three master bedrooms, attached bathrooms with one bedroom having access to two outdoor decks overseeing the Pacific Ocean. Vintage entrance doors, glass shower doors, and bright shutter windows. This property is great for entertaining with a spacious kitchen, living area, outdoor fireplace and barbecue. If you also like to surf and rinse off, there is an outdoor shower! Located up the hill from the pier and beach, with a short walk to the downtown shops and restaurants on Del Mar in downtown San Clemente. Call for availability and pricing. 949-492-9552

https://vimeo.com/294939717/84e5925cf0



(RLNE4480199)