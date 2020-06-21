Amenities

Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bathrooms Located minutes from the beach and downtown San Clemente.



412 Avenida Victoria Apt 4 is close to Bear Coast Coffee, Fisherman's Restaurant and Bar San Clemente, Pierside Kitchen & Bar, La Galette Creperie with easy access to San Diego freeway.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, garbage disposal and gas range/oven

- Ceiling fan

- Garage

- Balcony

- Patio

- Porch



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



