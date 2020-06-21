All apartments in San Clemente
412 Avenida Victoria Apt 4
Location

412 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bathrooms Located minutes from the beach and downtown San Clemente.

412 Avenida Victoria Apt 4 is close to Bear Coast Coffee, Fisherman's Restaurant and Bar San Clemente, Pierside Kitchen & Bar, La Galette Creperie with easy access to San Diego freeway.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, garbage disposal and gas range/oven
- Ceiling fan
- Garage
- Balcony
- Patio
- Porch

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: e2oj3usap66pf1gt

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

