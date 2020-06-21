Amenities
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bathrooms Located minutes from the beach and downtown San Clemente.
412 Avenida Victoria Apt 4 is close to Bear Coast Coffee, Fisherman's Restaurant and Bar San Clemente, Pierside Kitchen & Bar, La Galette Creperie with easy access to San Diego freeway.
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, garbage disposal and gas range/oven
- Ceiling fan
- Garage
- Balcony
- Patio
- Porch
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
