411 Avenida Granada

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave furnished range refrigerator

Witness the Best Climate in the World, right here in the Spanish Village By the Sea, in San Clemente! Stay by the month in a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, fully furnished and enjoy all the things you've heard about memories you'll remember! Depending on the time of year you visit, you'll experience things like a front row seat from your private balcony watching the 4th of July Fireworks off the pier, Weekly Farmers Market, just around the corner and monthly Art Faires. Classic Car Show around Father's Day, Fiesta, Chowder Cookoff, and the Greatest Show on Surf! Many boutique shops in town and some of the best restaurants in Orange County within walking distance! And, if you need to get some Shopping in, the newest Southern California Outlets at San Clemente are available. You can also enjoy walking on the famed "Beach Trail" from North Beach to the State Park on the South end of town all along the edge of the coast. Call today for your reservations. All times currently available! From now until Memorial Day is $4500/mo, then up until Labor Day is $5500/mo. Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Longer times are available, but minimum 1 month.