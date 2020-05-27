Amenities

Your search for the perfect Talega home ends here at 41 Via Alcamo in the "Alta" neighborhood. This welcoming 5 Bedroom - 5.5 Bath PLUS BONUS ROOM residence offers the ideal blend of privacy and POOL SIZE LOT on a family friendly cul-de-sac street. The OPEN FLOORPLAN features a MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM w/EN SUITE BATH, Formal Living Room, Office, Dining Room flanked by a Butler's Pantry, and HUGE Gourmet Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, & Family Room giving a GREAT ROOM feel PLUS a SUPER SIZED Laundry Room! Second level is host to the tranquil Master Suite w/Private Balcony, Spa-Like Bath and His & Hers Closets, three additional secondary bedrooms all with en suite baths, & large BONUS ROOM. The private backyard features a covered patio which is perfect for outdoor dining and an EXPANSIVE backyard for the kids to play! Additional highlights to appreciate are travertine floors, plantations shutters, central vacuum system, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, security system, epoxy flooring in the garage along with overhead storage, tankless water heaters, PLUS solar panels which are owned! Embrace the Talega lifestyle with it's endless community amenities, Vista Del Mar Elementary & Middle School, shopping, dining, and close proximity to San Clemente's finest beaches!