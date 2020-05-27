All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 41 Via Alcamo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
41 Via Alcamo
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:32 PM

41 Via Alcamo

41 via Alcamo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

41 via Alcamo, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Your search for the perfect Talega home ends here at 41 Via Alcamo in the "Alta" neighborhood. This welcoming 5 Bedroom - 5.5 Bath PLUS BONUS ROOM residence offers the ideal blend of privacy and POOL SIZE LOT on a family friendly cul-de-sac street. The OPEN FLOORPLAN features a MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM w/EN SUITE BATH, Formal Living Room, Office, Dining Room flanked by a Butler's Pantry, and HUGE Gourmet Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, & Family Room giving a GREAT ROOM feel PLUS a SUPER SIZED Laundry Room! Second level is host to the tranquil Master Suite w/Private Balcony, Spa-Like Bath and His & Hers Closets, three additional secondary bedrooms all with en suite baths, & large BONUS ROOM. The private backyard features a covered patio which is perfect for outdoor dining and an EXPANSIVE backyard for the kids to play! Additional highlights to appreciate are travertine floors, plantations shutters, central vacuum system, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, security system, epoxy flooring in the garage along with overhead storage, tankless water heaters, PLUS solar panels which are owned! Embrace the Talega lifestyle with it's endless community amenities, Vista Del Mar Elementary & Middle School, shopping, dining, and close proximity to San Clemente's finest beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Via Alcamo have any available units?
41 Via Alcamo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 41 Via Alcamo have?
Some of 41 Via Alcamo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Via Alcamo currently offering any rent specials?
41 Via Alcamo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Via Alcamo pet-friendly?
No, 41 Via Alcamo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 41 Via Alcamo offer parking?
Yes, 41 Via Alcamo offers parking.
Does 41 Via Alcamo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Via Alcamo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Via Alcamo have a pool?
Yes, 41 Via Alcamo has a pool.
Does 41 Via Alcamo have accessible units?
No, 41 Via Alcamo does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Via Alcamo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Via Alcamo has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Via Alcamo have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Via Alcamo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Clemente 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego