408 Corto Lane

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard on-site laundry parking

San Clemente beach prime location-20 ft away to beach steps-

1 level 3 bedroom unit with shiny wood laminate flooring- bright & open- pet friendly with approval- carport parking & laundry facilities- There are about 7 steps to the courtyard then one level living- 1 block to Del Mar street-Ocean view sliver above building in front- smell the salt air & hear the waves crashing