408 Corto Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

408 Corto Lane

408 Corto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

408 Corto Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
refrigerator
San Clemente beach prime location-20 ft away to beach steps-
1 level 3 bedroom unit with shiny wood laminate flooring- bright & open- pet friendly with approval- carport parking & laundry facilities- There are about 7 steps to the courtyard then one level living- 1 block to Del Mar street-Ocean view sliver above building in front- smell the salt air & hear the waves crashing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Corto Lane have any available units?
408 Corto Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 408 Corto Lane have?
Some of 408 Corto Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Corto Lane currently offering any rent specials?
408 Corto Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Corto Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Corto Lane is pet friendly.
Does 408 Corto Lane offer parking?
Yes, 408 Corto Lane offers parking.
Does 408 Corto Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Corto Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Corto Lane have a pool?
No, 408 Corto Lane does not have a pool.
Does 408 Corto Lane have accessible units?
No, 408 Corto Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Corto Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Corto Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Corto Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Corto Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
