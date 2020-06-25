All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 405 Avenida Granada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
405 Avenida Granada
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

405 Avenida Granada

405 Avenida Granada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

405 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy panoramic ocean views and coastal breezes from this updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located steps from the beach. The open floor plan includes a huge family room connected to a dining area with a large ocean view deck. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen while watching the waves crash along the shore. The master bedroom includes dual wardrobe closets with a private master bath including mirrored wardrobe closets and a private shower. The secondary bedroom includes oceans views through the double doors. There are several storage closets and a new washer & dryer included. The gated community includes a heated pool, spa clubhouse, BBQs, secured underground parking and elevator access. This beautiful property is centrally located to world-class beaches, downtown shopping and local restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Avenida Granada have any available units?
405 Avenida Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 405 Avenida Granada have?
Some of 405 Avenida Granada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Avenida Granada currently offering any rent specials?
405 Avenida Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Avenida Granada pet-friendly?
No, 405 Avenida Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 405 Avenida Granada offer parking?
Yes, 405 Avenida Granada offers parking.
Does 405 Avenida Granada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Avenida Granada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Avenida Granada have a pool?
Yes, 405 Avenida Granada has a pool.
Does 405 Avenida Granada have accessible units?
Yes, 405 Avenida Granada has accessible units.
Does 405 Avenida Granada have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Avenida Granada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Avenida Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Avenida Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College