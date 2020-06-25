405 Avenida Granada

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Enjoy panoramic ocean views and coastal breezes from this updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located steps from the beach. The open floor plan includes a huge family room connected to a dining area with a large ocean view deck. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen while watching the waves crash along the shore. The master bedroom includes dual wardrobe closets with a private master bath including mirrored wardrobe closets and a private shower. The secondary bedroom includes oceans views through the double doors. There are several storage closets and a new washer & dryer included. The gated community includes a heated pool, spa clubhouse, BBQs, secured underground parking and elevator access. This beautiful property is centrally located to world-class beaches, downtown shopping and local restaurants.