All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 401 Arenoso Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
401 Arenoso Lane
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

401 Arenoso Lane

401 Arenoso Lane · (949) 637-6854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

401 Arenoso Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
TWO BDRM. RENTAL CLOSE TO THE PIER, BEACHES, WALKING TRAIL AND CASA ROMANTICA CULTURAL CENTER. Upgraded kitchen with large pantry, dining room with hardwood floors. Living room with carpeting and fireplace. First floor Walk-in shower, and laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. New Dual-pane windows recently installed. Two Bedrooms, and full bath upstairs. Private patio area for relaxing evenings. Garage parking space for a single car, with storage space. This is a very comfortable, freshly painted home, in an ideal central location of San Clemente.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Arenoso Lane have any available units?
401 Arenoso Lane has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Arenoso Lane have?
Some of 401 Arenoso Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Arenoso Lane currently offering any rent specials?
401 Arenoso Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Arenoso Lane pet-friendly?
No, 401 Arenoso Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 401 Arenoso Lane offer parking?
Yes, 401 Arenoso Lane does offer parking.
Does 401 Arenoso Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Arenoso Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Arenoso Lane have a pool?
No, 401 Arenoso Lane does not have a pool.
Does 401 Arenoso Lane have accessible units?
No, 401 Arenoso Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Arenoso Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Arenoso Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Arenoso Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Arenoso Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 401 Arenoso Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity