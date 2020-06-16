401 Arenoso Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

TWO BDRM. RENTAL CLOSE TO THE PIER, BEACHES, WALKING TRAIL AND CASA ROMANTICA CULTURAL CENTER. Upgraded kitchen with large pantry, dining room with hardwood floors. Living room with carpeting and fireplace. First floor Walk-in shower, and laundry room with Washer/Dryer included. New Dual-pane windows recently installed. Two Bedrooms, and full bath upstairs. Private patio area for relaxing evenings. Garage parking space for a single car, with storage space. This is a very comfortable, freshly painted home, in an ideal central location of San Clemente.