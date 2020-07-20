All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:36 PM

4004 Calle Louisa

4004 Calle Louisa · No Longer Available
Location

4004 Calle Louisa, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prepare to be dazzled by this state of the art, completely custom contemporary beach house! Situated on a corner lot in the coveted Cyprus Shores community, the 2 year old residence offers jaw dropping panoramic ocean views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Calle Louisa have any available units?
4004 Calle Louisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 4004 Calle Louisa have?
Some of 4004 Calle Louisa's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Calle Louisa currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Calle Louisa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Calle Louisa pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Calle Louisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 4004 Calle Louisa offer parking?
Yes, 4004 Calle Louisa offers parking.
Does 4004 Calle Louisa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Calle Louisa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Calle Louisa have a pool?
No, 4004 Calle Louisa does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Calle Louisa have accessible units?
No, 4004 Calle Louisa does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Calle Louisa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 Calle Louisa has units with dishwashers.
Does 4004 Calle Louisa have units with air conditioning?
No, 4004 Calle Louisa does not have units with air conditioning.
