Prepare to be dazzled by this state of the art, completely custom contemporary beach house! Situated on a corner lot in the coveted Cyprus Shores community, the 2 year old residence offers jaw dropping panoramic ocean views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4004 Calle Louisa have any available units?
4004 Calle Louisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 4004 Calle Louisa have?
Some of 4004 Calle Louisa's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Calle Louisa currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Calle Louisa is not currently offering any rent specials.