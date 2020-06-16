3830 Avenida Del Presidente

Amenities

This property is a beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Southwest San Clemente with 500 sq. ft. of living space that is in a secured building with gated parking. The condo is located on the second floor with 1 assigned parking space and an open parking area for guests. This specific condo faces west so there is absolutely NO traffic noise coming from the I-5 freeway. It even includes a private balcony with a fresh ocean breeze, and only a 5 minute walk from San Clemente Beach!

The entire, upgraded condo is freshly renovated and in VERY good condition (pictures attached). This includes tile and wood flooring, as well as marble countertops in the bathroom and fully-equipped kitchen.

The price of rent includes the water bill as well.

The laundry room is on the same floor as the condo just a few doors down!

The unbeatable location of this condo puts you near San Clemente pier, commuter-friendly freeways, Dana Point Marina, shopping, dining art galleries and much more! You’ll surround yourself with the best of Southern California!

Unfortunately, we do not allow pets.

If you are interested in this rental, please call or email me at marcfamily6@gmail.com to schedule a viewing.