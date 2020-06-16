All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

3830 Avenida Del Presidente

3830 Avenida Del Presidente · (949) 463-3399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3830 Avenida Del Presidente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
This property is a beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Southwest San Clemente with 500 sq. ft. of living space that is in a secured building with gated parking. The condo is located on the second floor with 1 assigned parking space and an open parking area for guests. This specific condo faces west so there is absolutely NO traffic noise coming from the I-5 freeway. It even includes a private balcony with a fresh ocean breeze, and only a 5 minute walk from San Clemente Beach!
The entire, upgraded condo is freshly renovated and in VERY good condition (pictures attached). This includes tile and wood flooring, as well as marble countertops in the bathroom and fully-equipped kitchen.
The price of rent includes the water bill as well.
The laundry room is on the same floor as the condo just a few doors down!
The unbeatable location of this condo puts you near San Clemente pier, commuter-friendly freeways, Dana Point Marina, shopping, dining art galleries and much more! You’ll surround yourself with the best of Southern California!
Unfortunately, we do not allow pets.
If you are interested in this rental, please call or email me at marcfamily6@gmail.com to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Avenida Del Presidente have any available units?
3830 Avenida Del Presidente has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3830 Avenida Del Presidente have?
Some of 3830 Avenida Del Presidente's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Avenida Del Presidente currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Avenida Del Presidente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Avenida Del Presidente pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 Avenida Del Presidente is pet friendly.
Does 3830 Avenida Del Presidente offer parking?
Yes, 3830 Avenida Del Presidente does offer parking.
Does 3830 Avenida Del Presidente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 Avenida Del Presidente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Avenida Del Presidente have a pool?
No, 3830 Avenida Del Presidente does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Avenida Del Presidente have accessible units?
No, 3830 Avenida Del Presidente does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Avenida Del Presidente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 Avenida Del Presidente has units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 Avenida Del Presidente have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 Avenida Del Presidente does not have units with air conditioning.
