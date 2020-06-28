All apartments in San Clemente
3721 Calle Casino

3721 Calle Casino · No Longer Available
Location

3721 Calle Casino, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Amazing 2 bedroom home with Panoramic Oceanview! - This amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath home has been fully updated with stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and paint. The home offers expansive view of the ocean and Dana Point Harbor. The home also offers two private atriums with beautiful saltillo tile throughout the outdoor space. The large backyard area and indoor/outdoor spaces offers plenty of room to enjoy the beautiful San Clemente weather. Large and Small pets OK! Basic Cable, Water, and Trash INCLUDED. Community pool & Golf! This is not a property you want to miss out on!

DRE#01197438

(RLNE5589396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Calle Casino have any available units?
3721 Calle Casino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3721 Calle Casino have?
Some of 3721 Calle Casino's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Calle Casino currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Calle Casino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Calle Casino pet-friendly?
Yes, 3721 Calle Casino is pet friendly.
Does 3721 Calle Casino offer parking?
No, 3721 Calle Casino does not offer parking.
Does 3721 Calle Casino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Calle Casino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Calle Casino have a pool?
Yes, 3721 Calle Casino has a pool.
Does 3721 Calle Casino have accessible units?
No, 3721 Calle Casino does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Calle Casino have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Calle Casino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3721 Calle Casino have units with air conditioning?
No, 3721 Calle Casino does not have units with air conditioning.
