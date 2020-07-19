All apartments in San Clemente
348 Camino San Clemente

348 Camino San Clemente · No Longer Available
Location

348 Camino San Clemente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

One block away are inviting beaches perfect for water sports, relaxing moments or leisurely walks. Minutes to downtown shops, restaurants, beach trail, golf and Dana Point Harbor. Colony Cove is a charming community nestled in the hills above the Pacific Ocean. Residents enjoy cool ocean breezes, a clubhouse, pools, social functions and serenity of a quiet picturesque setting. Features den, fireplace, atrium, newer windows and doors and ample patio. Vacation at home in this charming community 55+ residence, no smokers. Rental fee includes all water, sewer and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Camino San Clemente have any available units?
348 Camino San Clemente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 348 Camino San Clemente have?
Some of 348 Camino San Clemente's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Camino San Clemente currently offering any rent specials?
348 Camino San Clemente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Camino San Clemente pet-friendly?
No, 348 Camino San Clemente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 348 Camino San Clemente offer parking?
No, 348 Camino San Clemente does not offer parking.
Does 348 Camino San Clemente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Camino San Clemente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Camino San Clemente have a pool?
Yes, 348 Camino San Clemente has a pool.
Does 348 Camino San Clemente have accessible units?
No, 348 Camino San Clemente does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Camino San Clemente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Camino San Clemente has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Camino San Clemente have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Camino San Clemente does not have units with air conditioning.
