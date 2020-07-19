348 Camino San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

One block away are inviting beaches perfect for water sports, relaxing moments or leisurely walks. Minutes to downtown shops, restaurants, beach trail, golf and Dana Point Harbor. Colony Cove is a charming community nestled in the hills above the Pacific Ocean. Residents enjoy cool ocean breezes, a clubhouse, pools, social functions and serenity of a quiet picturesque setting. Features den, fireplace, atrium, newer windows and doors and ample patio. Vacation at home in this charming community 55+ residence, no smokers. Rental fee includes all water, sewer and trash.