Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New from Optum Real Estate Management: 3 BR / 2.5 BA town home in coastal San Clemente just moments from the beach and minutes from shopping and entertainment. House opens into a foyer with a large open floor plan featuring a bright kitchen, dining room, and spacious living room. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms with updated cabinetry and his and hers sinks in the master bath with a walk in shower. Central access to the 5 Freeway and PCH! Contact Optum today to schedule your showing!