3205 Calle Quieto

Ocean Breezes and San Clemente Sunsets! Seize the opportunity to lease a beautiful meticulously cared for home on the west (Ocean) side of the 5 freeway. This "PET FRIENDLY" house has an open airy feeling and exudes quality and elegance at every corner: high ceilings with skylights, spiral staircase, three fireplaces, large backyard patio, and breakfast nook leading to the tastefully landscaped backyard. Backyard is fully fenced and connects to a neighboring green belt, providing added privacy. Updates include roof, furnaces, windows, sliders, and hardwood floors. The gorgeous Master suite includes a fireplace and two decks from which to enjoy the spectacular sunsets. The location of this North San Clemente home is absolutely wonderful; you will be close to Estrella Plaza, gorgeous Pines Park (providing breathtaking ocean views), great walking and biking trails, the Dana Point Harbor, San Clemente Pier, and so much more. You will love it! Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included!