3205 Calle Quieto
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

3205 Calle Quieto

3205 Calle Quieto · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Calle Quieto, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Ocean Breezes and San Clemente Sunsets! Seize the opportunity to lease a beautiful meticulously cared for home on the west (Ocean) side of the 5 freeway. This "PET FRIENDLY" house has an open airy feeling and exudes quality and elegance at every corner: high ceilings with skylights, spiral staircase, three fireplaces, large backyard patio, and breakfast nook leading to the tastefully landscaped backyard. Backyard is fully fenced and connects to a neighboring green belt, providing added privacy. Updates include roof, furnaces, windows, sliders, and hardwood floors. The gorgeous Master suite includes a fireplace and two decks from which to enjoy the spectacular sunsets. The location of this North San Clemente home is absolutely wonderful; you will be close to Estrella Plaza, gorgeous Pines Park (providing breathtaking ocean views), great walking and biking trails, the Dana Point Harbor, San Clemente Pier, and so much more. You will love it! Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Calle Quieto have any available units?
3205 Calle Quieto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3205 Calle Quieto have?
Some of 3205 Calle Quieto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Calle Quieto currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Calle Quieto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Calle Quieto pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Calle Quieto is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Calle Quieto offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Calle Quieto offers parking.
Does 3205 Calle Quieto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 Calle Quieto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Calle Quieto have a pool?
No, 3205 Calle Quieto does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Calle Quieto have accessible units?
No, 3205 Calle Quieto does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Calle Quieto have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Calle Quieto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 Calle Quieto have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 Calle Quieto does not have units with air conditioning.

