San Clemente, CA
320 Cazador Lane Apt 5
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

320 Cazador Lane Apt 5

320 Cazador Lane · No Longer Available
Location

320 Cazador Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Walk to the beach! - Location is EVERYTHING! This two story unit is a short walk from the beach and pier! Newly remodeled, luxurious large two bedroom two and a 1/2 bath. Multi level with tile flooring and newer carpet. Family room includes vaulted ceilings and beautiful fireplace. Master bathroom offers upgraded walk in dual head shower and double vanity with granite countertops. Large balcony off kitchen with peek a boo view and wonderful ocean breeze. Chef's kitchen amenities include extensive granite counter space, custom cabinetry, an island with bar stools, 6 gas burner cook top, wine cooler and built in 42" inch Thermador refrigerator. Washer / Dryer hookups. Attached two car garage. Community spa. Very unique, clean home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5142273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 have any available units?
320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 have?
Some of 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 offers parking.
Does 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Cazador Lane Apt 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
