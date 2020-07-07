32 Corte El Brazo

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Don't miss out on the best lease opportunity in Talega! Gorgeous & beautifully upgraded Cazadero 5 bedroom, 5 bath with hillside & ocean views! Great cul-de-sac location within walking distance to parks, trails, shopping, K-8 elementary/middle school, golf and so much more! This entertainer's dream home features an upgraded chef's kitchen with island seating, a cozy nook complete with a fireplace off the kitchen, separate sit down eating area & tech friendly family room. The formal dining room is adjacent to the private outdoor courtyard. Downstairs also features a spacious guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom along with an additional powder room. There are 4 more bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms upstairs. The luxurious master suite has an attached balcony, along with a room off the master bath that can be used for an office, home gym, nursery... In addition, there's a large upstairs laundry room with plenty of storage. Outside you'll relax by the built-in fireplace, at the enormous built-in bar & bbq or under the covered private patio. This home also comes with a 3 car tandem garage with lots of built-in storage space! **Brand New Carpet will be installed prior to tenant move-in!**

A must see!!!