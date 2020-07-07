All apartments in San Clemente
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
32 Corte El Brazo
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM

32 Corte El Brazo

32 Corte El Brazo · No Longer Available
Location

32 Corte El Brazo, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Don't miss out on the best lease opportunity in Talega! Gorgeous & beautifully upgraded Cazadero 5 bedroom, 5 bath with hillside & ocean views! Great cul-de-sac location within walking distance to parks, trails, shopping, K-8 elementary/middle school, golf and so much more! This entertainer's dream home features an upgraded chef's kitchen with island seating, a cozy nook complete with a fireplace off the kitchen, separate sit down eating area & tech friendly family room. The formal dining room is adjacent to the private outdoor courtyard. Downstairs also features a spacious guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom along with an additional powder room. There are 4 more bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms upstairs. The luxurious master suite has an attached balcony, along with a room off the master bath that can be used for an office, home gym, nursery... In addition, there's a large upstairs laundry room with plenty of storage. Outside you'll relax by the built-in fireplace, at the enormous built-in bar & bbq or under the covered private patio. This home also comes with a 3 car tandem garage with lots of built-in storage space! **Brand New Carpet will be installed prior to tenant move-in!**
A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Corte El Brazo have any available units?
32 Corte El Brazo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 32 Corte El Brazo have?
Some of 32 Corte El Brazo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Corte El Brazo currently offering any rent specials?
32 Corte El Brazo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Corte El Brazo pet-friendly?
No, 32 Corte El Brazo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 32 Corte El Brazo offer parking?
Yes, 32 Corte El Brazo offers parking.
Does 32 Corte El Brazo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Corte El Brazo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Corte El Brazo have a pool?
No, 32 Corte El Brazo does not have a pool.
Does 32 Corte El Brazo have accessible units?
No, 32 Corte El Brazo does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Corte El Brazo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Corte El Brazo has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Corte El Brazo have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Corte El Brazo does not have units with air conditioning.

