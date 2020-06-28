All apartments in San Clemente
306 Avenida Santa Margarita
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

306 Avenida Santa Margarita

306 Avenida Santa Margarita · No Longer Available
Location

306 Avenida Santa Margarita, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ocean and Golf View Single Story home across from 12th green of San Clemente Municipal Golf Course. Large Expansive Ocean Views throughout.
Three bedrooms with 2 baths. Street to Street lot. Two fireplaces one in Living Room and one in huge bonus room ~17x16 with wet bar. Large front viewing deck and lovely back yard. Eat in kitchen with great views of the golf course and beautiful ocean. . Laundry inside with W/D provided. Wood floors. 2 Car Garage - detached. Ready for occupancy.
Contact Agent (949) 289-5072

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Avenida Santa Margarita have any available units?
306 Avenida Santa Margarita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 306 Avenida Santa Margarita have?
Some of 306 Avenida Santa Margarita's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Avenida Santa Margarita currently offering any rent specials?
306 Avenida Santa Margarita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Avenida Santa Margarita pet-friendly?
No, 306 Avenida Santa Margarita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 306 Avenida Santa Margarita offer parking?
Yes, 306 Avenida Santa Margarita offers parking.
Does 306 Avenida Santa Margarita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Avenida Santa Margarita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Avenida Santa Margarita have a pool?
No, 306 Avenida Santa Margarita does not have a pool.
Does 306 Avenida Santa Margarita have accessible units?
No, 306 Avenida Santa Margarita does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Avenida Santa Margarita have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Avenida Santa Margarita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Avenida Santa Margarita have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Avenida Santa Margarita does not have units with air conditioning.
