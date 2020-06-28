306 Avenida Santa Margarita

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Ocean and Golf View Single Story home across from 12th green of San Clemente Municipal Golf Course. Large Expansive Ocean Views throughout.

Three bedrooms with 2 baths. Street to Street lot. Two fireplaces one in Living Room and one in huge bonus room ~17x16 with wet bar. Large front viewing deck and lovely back yard. Eat in kitchen with great views of the golf course and beautiful ocean. . Laundry inside with W/D provided. Wood floors. 2 Car Garage - detached. Ready for occupancy.

Contact Agent (949) 289-5072