Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

305 Calle Campanero - 1

305 Calle Campanero · No Longer Available
Location

305 Calle Campanero, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rare find in an amazing neighborhood! This spacious and beautifully upgraded home boasts two large master bedrooms with large walk-in closets and large on-suite bathrooms with beams of natural light. The first floor is open concept with beautiful hardwood floors and an upgraded kitchen featuring dark granite countertops and white cabinets. The living room has plantation shutters and an elegant gas fireplace. The home also has a large laundry room with hookups and an oversized two car garage. The front porch is the perfect place to enjoy coffee in the mornings. The community has two large and gorgeous pool areas and a community park. You re also a 5min walk from everything you d need like Ralph s Grocery, Pete s Coffee, Panera and much more!

Virtual Tour: youtu.be/UIdZ0xXutBg

Contact Optum Real Estate to schedule a viewing or visit us on our website:

Ph: 949-478-4695
OptumRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Calle Campanero - 1 have any available units?
305 Calle Campanero - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 305 Calle Campanero - 1 have?
Some of 305 Calle Campanero - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Calle Campanero - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
305 Calle Campanero - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Calle Campanero - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 305 Calle Campanero - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 305 Calle Campanero - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 305 Calle Campanero - 1 offers parking.
Does 305 Calle Campanero - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Calle Campanero - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Calle Campanero - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 305 Calle Campanero - 1 has a pool.
Does 305 Calle Campanero - 1 have accessible units?
No, 305 Calle Campanero - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Calle Campanero - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Calle Campanero - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Calle Campanero - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 Calle Campanero - 1 has units with air conditioning.
