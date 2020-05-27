305 Calle Campanero - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Rare find in an amazing neighborhood! This spacious and beautifully upgraded home boasts two large master bedrooms with large walk-in closets and large on-suite bathrooms with beams of natural light. The first floor is open concept with beautiful hardwood floors and an upgraded kitchen featuring dark granite countertops and white cabinets. The living room has plantation shutters and an elegant gas fireplace. The home also has a large laundry room with hookups and an oversized two car garage. The front porch is the perfect place to enjoy coffee in the mornings. The community has two large and gorgeous pool areas and a community park. You re also a 5min walk from everything you d need like Ralph s Grocery, Pete s Coffee, Panera and much more!



Virtual Tour: youtu.be/UIdZ0xXutBg



