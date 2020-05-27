All apartments in San Clemente
303 Calle Fiesta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

303 Calle Fiesta

303 Calle Fiesta · No Longer Available
Location

303 Calle Fiesta, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great Family home in the highly desired community of Broadmoor. Upon entering this single level home you will notice the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and natural light from all the windows. The nice sized kitchen opens up to a room that could be used as an all purpose room or dining room, there is an area for a formal dining room as well. A few steps down is a large living room with fireplace that has sliding glass doors that open to the patio. The patio makes for a nice relaxing space to enjoy the peek a boo ocean view and the nice ocean breezes. There is an inside laundry room near all the bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom. The Master also opens to the back patio. Three generously sized secondary bedrooms with one that has a sliding glass door that opens to the side yard. Conveniently located near the high school and shopping.
Owner pays for Gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Calle Fiesta have any available units?
303 Calle Fiesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 303 Calle Fiesta have?
Some of 303 Calle Fiesta's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Calle Fiesta currently offering any rent specials?
303 Calle Fiesta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Calle Fiesta pet-friendly?
No, 303 Calle Fiesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 303 Calle Fiesta offer parking?
Yes, 303 Calle Fiesta does offer parking.
Does 303 Calle Fiesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Calle Fiesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Calle Fiesta have a pool?
No, 303 Calle Fiesta does not have a pool.
Does 303 Calle Fiesta have accessible units?
No, 303 Calle Fiesta does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Calle Fiesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Calle Fiesta has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Calle Fiesta have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Calle Fiesta does not have units with air conditioning.
