Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Upscale street - second street from the ocean, located on the bluff! Ocean view, walk to the beach! Quiet, serene location - listen to the surf. Single story house located on the elevated corner lot. 3 huge bedrooms, office and 2 full baths. Wheelchair accessible, the house is suited for a disable - senior care.

The house can be rented furnished or unfurnished, long or short term - please inquire for rate.

Good credit, hypoallergenic dog(s) can be considered at $100 extra rent per pet.