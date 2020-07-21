3002 Avenida Imperial

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Reduced and ready! his Elegant and Spacious 5 Bedroom Home Is Now Available for Lease in the El Encanto Neighborhood! This home has it all--beautifully upgraded kitchen and baths, high ceilings, very large rooms, and hills views from both levels. There is even some ocean view from the master bedroom. The backyard is an entertainment paradise with a grand spa, huge outdoor fireplace, built-in bar-be-cue with entertainment bar and refrigerator, and full sound system for both the outside and for enjoyment within the home. The kitchen and baths feature beautiful stone counters, gorgeous newer appliances and fixtures including the refrigerator. And, there's more. Beautiful new flooring is being installed presently. This gorgeous property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac on a single loaded street. The Owners will also consider multi-year lease. Please submit on pets.