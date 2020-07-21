All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
3002 Avenida Imperial
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

3002 Avenida Imperial

3002 Avenida Imperial · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Avenida Imperial, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Reduced and ready! his Elegant and Spacious 5 Bedroom Home Is Now Available for Lease in the El Encanto Neighborhood! This home has it all--beautifully upgraded kitchen and baths, high ceilings, very large rooms, and hills views from both levels. There is even some ocean view from the master bedroom. The backyard is an entertainment paradise with a grand spa, huge outdoor fireplace, built-in bar-be-cue with entertainment bar and refrigerator, and full sound system for both the outside and for enjoyment within the home. The kitchen and baths feature beautiful stone counters, gorgeous newer appliances and fixtures including the refrigerator. And, there's more. Beautiful new flooring is being installed presently. This gorgeous property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac on a single loaded street. The Owners will also consider multi-year lease. Please submit on pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Avenida Imperial have any available units?
3002 Avenida Imperial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3002 Avenida Imperial have?
Some of 3002 Avenida Imperial's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Avenida Imperial currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Avenida Imperial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Avenida Imperial pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 Avenida Imperial is pet friendly.
Does 3002 Avenida Imperial offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Avenida Imperial offers parking.
Does 3002 Avenida Imperial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Avenida Imperial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Avenida Imperial have a pool?
No, 3002 Avenida Imperial does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Avenida Imperial have accessible units?
No, 3002 Avenida Imperial does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Avenida Imperial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Avenida Imperial has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Avenida Imperial have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Avenida Imperial does not have units with air conditioning.
