Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:23 AM

3 Camino Azulejo

3 Camino Azulejo · (949) 279-5549
Location

3 Camino Azulejo, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic opportunity to live in San Clemente's "Talega" This corner lot in the Solana developement features 1,932 sqft of living space in a 3 bedroom plus a loft detached home with a 2 car attached garage. Separate living, family and dining rooms. The kitchen opens to the family room! New Carpet too!
Lots of cabinets and storage in the garage! The backyard features a patio cover and a firepit. Don't miss the Swim & Athletic club, four pools, sport court, parks and hiking trails. Minutes to shopping and the beach!

Property Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Camino Azulejo have any available units?
3 Camino Azulejo has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Camino Azulejo have?
Some of 3 Camino Azulejo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Camino Azulejo currently offering any rent specials?
3 Camino Azulejo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Camino Azulejo pet-friendly?
No, 3 Camino Azulejo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3 Camino Azulejo offer parking?
Yes, 3 Camino Azulejo offers parking.
Does 3 Camino Azulejo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Camino Azulejo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Camino Azulejo have a pool?
Yes, 3 Camino Azulejo has a pool.
Does 3 Camino Azulejo have accessible units?
No, 3 Camino Azulejo does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Camino Azulejo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Camino Azulejo has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Camino Azulejo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Camino Azulejo does not have units with air conditioning.
