3 Camino Azulejo

Amenities
Fantastic opportunity to live in San Clemente's "Talega" This corner lot in the Solana developement features 1,932 sqft of living space in a 3 bedroom plus a loft detached home with a 2 car attached garage. Separate living, family and dining rooms. The kitchen opens to the family room! New Carpet too!
Lots of cabinets and storage in the garage! The backyard features a patio cover and a firepit. Don't miss the Swim & Athletic club, four pools, sport court, parks and hiking trails. Minutes to shopping and the beach!