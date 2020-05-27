3 Camino Azulejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Fantastic opportunity to live in San Clemente's "Talega" This corner lot in the Solana developement features 1,932 sqft of living space in a 3 bedroom plus a loft detached home with a 2 car attached garage. Separate living, family and dining rooms. The kitchen opens to the family room! New Carpet too!

Lots of cabinets and storage in the garage! The backyard features a patio cover and a firepit. Don't miss the Swim & Athletic club, four pools, sport court, parks and hiking trails. Minutes to shopping and the beach!