Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2932 CALLE GRANDE VISTA - *

2932 Calle Grande Vista · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Calle Grande Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2932 CALLE GRANDE VISTA - * Available 12/01/19 ~SHORECLIFFS HOUSE~ Single Level 3 bedroom 2 baths with Pool - Available and ready for the NEW YEAR!!!

Shorecliffs Golf Course Views!

Updates include fresh paint throughout with freshly updated white kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new light fixtures, updated hardwood style flooring, entire exterior will be painted. Fireplace, two car garage, beach club passes and parking pass, Pool service included with the rent.

Serious inquiries please contact RE agent, Jeanna at jeannac21@gmail.com for questions or to schedule viewing

(RLNE4610637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

