Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2932 CALLE GRANDE VISTA - * Available 12/01/19 ~SHORECLIFFS HOUSE~ Single Level 3 bedroom 2 baths with Pool - Available and ready for the NEW YEAR!!!



Shorecliffs Golf Course Views!



Updates include fresh paint throughout with freshly updated white kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new light fixtures, updated hardwood style flooring, entire exterior will be painted. Fireplace, two car garage, beach club passes and parking pass, Pool service included with the rent.



Serious inquiries please contact RE agent, Jeanna at jeannac21@gmail.com for questions or to schedule viewing



(RLNE4610637)