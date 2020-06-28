All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B

2904 Camino Capistrano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2904 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Ocean View Condo in San Clemente - Enjoy ocean breezes, a short walk or a bike ride to the Pacific Ocean... or simply relax on your very private balcony and take in the miles of views! This three bedroom two bathroom home features a modern, open floor plan living room, dining room, and kitchen with views from every window. A spacious balcony is easily accessed by double pane sliding doors in the living and dining rooms, as well as, the kitchen door. Light and bright throughout, this home features double pane windows and oversize tile flooring in the kitchen, living, dining, hallway, and inside laundry room. A spacious master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and one of the secondary bedrooms has a vaulted ceiling too. The master bedroom features two closets and each of the secondary bedrooms have convenient closet space. Not quite ready to walk to the beach, well then enjoy one of the two beautiful association pools and spas. The garage is the one closest to the stairways with attached vertical storage loft and garage electricity provided by the HOA. Water and trash service included in HOA amenities as well. There is also plenty of guest parking too. Make this beautiful coastal life style home yours with amazing local shopping, restaurants, and golf courses all nearby... Available now.

(RLNE5047016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B have any available units?
2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B have?
Some of 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B offers parking.
Does 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B have a pool?
Yes, 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B has a pool.
Does 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B have accessible units?
No, 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College