2904 Camino Capistrano Unit 17B

Ocean View Condo in San Clemente - Enjoy ocean breezes, a short walk or a bike ride to the Pacific Ocean... or simply relax on your very private balcony and take in the miles of views! This three bedroom two bathroom home features a modern, open floor plan living room, dining room, and kitchen with views from every window. A spacious balcony is easily accessed by double pane sliding doors in the living and dining rooms, as well as, the kitchen door. Light and bright throughout, this home features double pane windows and oversize tile flooring in the kitchen, living, dining, hallway, and inside laundry room. A spacious master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and one of the secondary bedrooms has a vaulted ceiling too. The master bedroom features two closets and each of the secondary bedrooms have convenient closet space. Not quite ready to walk to the beach, well then enjoy one of the two beautiful association pools and spas. The garage is the one closest to the stairways with attached vertical storage loft and garage electricity provided by the HOA. Water and trash service included in HOA amenities as well. There is also plenty of guest parking too. Make this beautiful coastal life style home yours with amazing local shopping, restaurants, and golf courses all nearby... Available now.



(RLNE5047016)