All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 2902 Camino Capistrano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2902 Camino Capistrano
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

2902 Camino Capistrano

2902 Camino Capistrano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2902 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Modern 21st Century, Top Level, Three Bedroom Condo, with Two completely Remodeled Bathrooms, Over 1400 Square Feet of Living Space. Completely Remolded Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances that include a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range & Commercial Sink and Faucet. The front load Clothes Washer and Dryer are included and inside the unit. Beautiful Hard Wood Floors throughout the living space with Tile in bathrooms and Carpet in bedrooms. Includes a one car Garage and 1 parking space within Community. There are 2 Pools for the Residence use. Located within Walking distance to the Beach in the Hills of San Clemente this condo enjoys Beautiful Sunrises with Views of the Shorecliff's Golf Course, Hillsides and Saddleback Mountains. Pet under 25lbs will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
2902 Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2902 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 2902 Camino Capistrano's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Camino Capistrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 Camino Capistrano is pet friendly.
Does 2902 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Camino Capistrano offers parking.
Does 2902 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2902 Camino Capistrano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
Yes, 2902 Camino Capistrano has a pool.
Does 2902 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 2902 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 Camino Capistrano has units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 Camino Capistrano have units with air conditioning?
No, 2902 Camino Capistrano does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College