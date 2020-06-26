2902 Camino Capistrano

Amenities

Modern 21st Century, Top Level, Three Bedroom Condo, with Two completely Remodeled Bathrooms, Over 1400 Square Feet of Living Space. Completely Remolded Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances that include a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range & Commercial Sink and Faucet. The front load Clothes Washer and Dryer are included and inside the unit. Beautiful Hard Wood Floors throughout the living space with Tile in bathrooms and Carpet in bedrooms. Includes a one car Garage and 1 parking space within Community. There are 2 Pools for the Residence use. Located within Walking distance to the Beach in the Hills of San Clemente this condo enjoys Beautiful Sunrises with Views of the Shorecliff's Golf Course, Hillsides and Saddleback Mountains. Pet under 25lbs will be considered.