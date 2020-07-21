All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 290 Del Gado Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
290 Del Gado Road
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

290 Del Gado Road

290 Del Gado Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

290 Del Gado Road, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Vintage style with modern kitchen and bathroom. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Open beam shiplap ceilings throughout. Fully renovated kitchen with stainless refrigerator and range hood. Single car garage and assigned space directly in front of property. Very private interior, property shares a single block wall with neighboring unit. Enjoy the forever views of community pool and San Clemente hill sides while lounging in the large private patio. Washer Dryer and refrigerator included. Trash included with lease. Association pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Del Gado Road have any available units?
290 Del Gado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 290 Del Gado Road have?
Some of 290 Del Gado Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Del Gado Road currently offering any rent specials?
290 Del Gado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Del Gado Road pet-friendly?
No, 290 Del Gado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 290 Del Gado Road offer parking?
Yes, 290 Del Gado Road offers parking.
Does 290 Del Gado Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 Del Gado Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Del Gado Road have a pool?
Yes, 290 Del Gado Road has a pool.
Does 290 Del Gado Road have accessible units?
No, 290 Del Gado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Del Gado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 Del Gado Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Del Gado Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Del Gado Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Clemente 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego