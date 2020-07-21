290 Del Gado Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Vintage style with modern kitchen and bathroom. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Open beam shiplap ceilings throughout. Fully renovated kitchen with stainless refrigerator and range hood. Single car garage and assigned space directly in front of property. Very private interior, property shares a single block wall with neighboring unit. Enjoy the forever views of community pool and San Clemente hill sides while lounging in the large private patio. Washer Dryer and refrigerator included. Trash included with lease. Association pool and clubhouse.