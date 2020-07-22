All apartments in San Clemente
Location

29 Calle La Espalda, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
This Impressive Talega home has much to offer, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Cazadero tract. The interior of this 5 bedroom, 5 bath property in 4000 sq. ft. features a Large Open Concept Floor Plan. Features main floor guest suite with private full bathroom, a wrought iron staircase, 2nd floor laundry room & oversized 3 car garage. The gourmet kitchen surrounds a large granite island, breakfast bar, 2 dishwashers, Stainless Steel appliances. The master suite has a private covered balcony, separate office, Jacuzzi tub & Huge walk in closet. The home enjoys an abundance of natural light, ocean breezes & is meticulously maintained. Talega amenities include: Championship Golf Course, 19 miles of hiking trails, highly rated K-8 Vista Del Mar School, assoc. pools, clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

