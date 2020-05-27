All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 28 Vista Encanta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
28 Vista Encanta
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

28 Vista Encanta

28 Vista Encanta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

28 Vista Encanta, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Panoramic Ocean Views!! This clean, 2 bedroom with large bonus room (add a door for 3rd bedroom or den) condo in the friendly Seaview Townhomes, is just a short walk to downtown San Clemente. As if ocean views from almost every room AND a 2 car garage wasn't enough, you see the first gorgeous view as you enter the home and walk a few steps down to the open concept family room with a gas fireplace, dining area and upgraded kitchen. Stepping out onto your private, large patio, you can already see yourself enjoying beautiful sunsets and relaxing with a glass of wine or morning mug of coffee. The Master Bedroom is on it's own level and boasts a gas fireplace, ocean view balcony, dual sink master bath and tons of closet space. A few steps up is the guest room with newer carpet and a private full bath just outside the door. Just one more quick flight of stairs to the large bonus room with even more ocean views, a small wet bar and more newer carpet. Residents have access to a community pool and spa, sport court and ocean viewing areas. Stop searching and let us welcome you home to your amazing new Ocean View condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Vista Encanta have any available units?
28 Vista Encanta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 28 Vista Encanta have?
Some of 28 Vista Encanta's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Vista Encanta currently offering any rent specials?
28 Vista Encanta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Vista Encanta pet-friendly?
No, 28 Vista Encanta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 28 Vista Encanta offer parking?
Yes, 28 Vista Encanta offers parking.
Does 28 Vista Encanta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Vista Encanta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Vista Encanta have a pool?
Yes, 28 Vista Encanta has a pool.
Does 28 Vista Encanta have accessible units?
No, 28 Vista Encanta does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Vista Encanta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Vista Encanta has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Vista Encanta have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Vista Encanta does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College