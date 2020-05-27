2727 S El Camino Real

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live the dream in this coastal contemporary unit of “Surfer’s Row"! Built just two years ago, this turn key three bedroom home has it all. From the spacious two car garage to the gorgeous Kitchen and Living Room with ocean views, to the large bedrooms with closets, you will not be disappointed. Walk or bike in minutes to the world class surfing at Trestles, or head over to the San Clemente State Park where you can hop on the beach trail and hit San Clemente’s finest beaches. Minutes to downtown SC shops and restaurants.