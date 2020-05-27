All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:05 PM

2727 S El Camino Real

2727 South El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

2727 South El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live the dream in this coastal contemporary unit of “Surfer’s Row"! Built just two years ago, this turn key three bedroom home has it all. From the spacious two car garage to the gorgeous Kitchen and Living Room with ocean views, to the large bedrooms with closets, you will not be disappointed. Walk or bike in minutes to the world class surfing at Trestles, or head over to the San Clemente State Park where you can hop on the beach trail and hit San Clemente’s finest beaches. Minutes to downtown SC shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 S El Camino Real have any available units?
2727 S El Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2727 S El Camino Real have?
Some of 2727 S El Camino Real's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 S El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
2727 S El Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 S El Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 2727 S El Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2727 S El Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 2727 S El Camino Real offers parking.
Does 2727 S El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 S El Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 S El Camino Real have a pool?
No, 2727 S El Camino Real does not have a pool.
Does 2727 S El Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 2727 S El Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 S El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 S El Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 S El Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 S El Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.
