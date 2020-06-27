2709 Calle Del Comercio

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly tennis court

Penthouse w/Ocean & Golf Course Views! Built by Developer for Themselves, is 'For Lease'. Wonderful Ocean Views from the Master Bedroom and Master Bedroom Balcony. This Beautiful Custom Built Penthouse Condo features a Private Elevator, Three Large Bedrooms, Three Full Bathrooms, Two Car Garage, 1,755 sqft of Living Space. The Open Kitchen is Sizable w/Top of the Line Commercial Grade Appliances, Granite Counter tops, High Quality Cabinets & Designer Fixtures. The Open Floor Plan has Wonderful Natural Lighting, Travertine Floors & Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bathroom has High End Fixtures & Marble Counter tops. The Master Bedroom boasts of Beautiful Ocean Sunsets. The Penthouse is close to San Luis Rey which includes Tennis Courts & the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course. Is about a mile away from Downtown San Clemente's, Avenida Del Mar, Restaurants, Shopping, the San Clemente Pier & Trestles Surf Spot. Owners Will Consider Pets.