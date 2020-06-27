All apartments in San Clemente
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2709 Calle Del Comercio
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

2709 Calle Del Comercio

2709 Calle Del Comercio · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Calle Del Comercio, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
Penthouse w/Ocean & Golf Course Views! Built by Developer for Themselves, is 'For Lease'. Wonderful Ocean Views from the Master Bedroom and Master Bedroom Balcony. This Beautiful Custom Built Penthouse Condo features a Private Elevator, Three Large Bedrooms, Three Full Bathrooms, Two Car Garage, 1,755 sqft of Living Space. The Open Kitchen is Sizable w/Top of the Line Commercial Grade Appliances, Granite Counter tops, High Quality Cabinets & Designer Fixtures. The Open Floor Plan has Wonderful Natural Lighting, Travertine Floors & Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bathroom has High End Fixtures & Marble Counter tops. The Master Bedroom boasts of Beautiful Ocean Sunsets. The Penthouse is close to San Luis Rey which includes Tennis Courts & the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course. Is about a mile away from Downtown San Clemente's, Avenida Del Mar, Restaurants, Shopping, the San Clemente Pier & Trestles Surf Spot. Owners Will Consider Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Calle Del Comercio have any available units?
2709 Calle Del Comercio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2709 Calle Del Comercio have?
Some of 2709 Calle Del Comercio's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Calle Del Comercio currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Calle Del Comercio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Calle Del Comercio pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Calle Del Comercio is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Calle Del Comercio offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Calle Del Comercio offers parking.
Does 2709 Calle Del Comercio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Calle Del Comercio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Calle Del Comercio have a pool?
No, 2709 Calle Del Comercio does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Calle Del Comercio have accessible units?
No, 2709 Calle Del Comercio does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Calle Del Comercio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Calle Del Comercio has units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Calle Del Comercio have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Calle Del Comercio does not have units with air conditioning.
