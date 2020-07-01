2704 Via Montezuma

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage house on the Shorecliffs Golf Course. This home has a very expansive floor plan with wide open living room and patio space , tons of windows and plenty of light. There is a large fireplace, a separate kitchen, family room, dining alcove, laundry room and more. There is also fresh paint, upgraded hardware and new, blinds. This is a well landscaped property in a very desirable neighborhood. Comes with beach club access. Renter's insurance required. Ok to submit on small pet.