All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 2704 Via Montezuma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2704 Via Montezuma
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:29 PM

2704 Via Montezuma

2704 Via Montezuma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2704 Via Montezuma, San Clemente, CA 92672
Forster Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage house on the Shorecliffs Golf Course. This home has a very expansive floor plan with wide open living room and patio space , tons of windows and plenty of light. There is a large fireplace, a separate kitchen, family room, dining alcove, laundry room and more. There is also fresh paint, upgraded hardware and new, blinds. This is a well landscaped property in a very desirable neighborhood. Comes with beach club access. Renter's insurance required. Ok to submit on small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Via Montezuma have any available units?
2704 Via Montezuma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2704 Via Montezuma have?
Some of 2704 Via Montezuma's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Via Montezuma currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Via Montezuma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Via Montezuma pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Via Montezuma is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Via Montezuma offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Via Montezuma offers parking.
Does 2704 Via Montezuma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Via Montezuma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Via Montezuma have a pool?
No, 2704 Via Montezuma does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Via Montezuma have accessible units?
No, 2704 Via Montezuma does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Via Montezuma have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Via Montezuma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Via Montezuma have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 Via Montezuma does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College