Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2501 S El Camino Real

2501 South El Camino Real · (949) 466-1660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 South El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful, furnished, one bedroom, one bath, month to month rental in Ocean Fairways. Tastefully updated condo. Open concept kitchen and living area with concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and gas fireplace. Ocean and sunset views from both the bedroom and outside patio, overlooking the pool and tennis courts. Covered garage parking with storage. Amenities to include: heated pool and spa, tennis courts, gym, game room, gated grounds, onsite management, and communal laundry. Located next to the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course and walking distance to local eateries. Beaches, world class surfing, and Downtown San Clemente, with restaurant and shopping, less than 1 mile away. Easy freeway access. UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 S El Camino Real have any available units?
2501 S El Camino Real has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2501 S El Camino Real have?
Some of 2501 S El Camino Real's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 S El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
2501 S El Camino Real isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 S El Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 2501 S El Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2501 S El Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 2501 S El Camino Real does offer parking.
Does 2501 S El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 S El Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 S El Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 2501 S El Camino Real has a pool.
Does 2501 S El Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 2501 S El Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 S El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 S El Camino Real does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 S El Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 S El Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.
