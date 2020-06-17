2501 S El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful, furnished, one bedroom, one bath, month to month rental in Ocean Fairways. Tastefully updated condo. Open concept kitchen and living area with concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and gas fireplace. Ocean and sunset views from both the bedroom and outside patio, overlooking the pool and tennis courts. Covered garage parking with storage. Amenities to include: heated pool and spa, tennis courts, gym, game room, gated grounds, onsite management, and communal laundry. Located next to the San Clemente Municipal Golf Course and walking distance to local eateries. Beaches, world class surfing, and Downtown San Clemente, with restaurant and shopping, less than 1 mile away. Easy freeway access. UTILITIES INCLUDED!