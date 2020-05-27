All apartments in San Clemente
246 Avenida Cabrillo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

246 Avenida Cabrillo

246 Avenida Cabrillo · No Longer Available
Location

246 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Ole Hanson Gem! - This amazing Ole Hanson is an absolute gem! Made up of 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with original features and numerous custom upgrades throughout, this home is a must see! Chef's kitchen with stainless steal appliances, including dishwasher and refrigerator. Custom cabinetry throughout the home and hardwood floors. Home has been increased in size to accommodate a separate Master Suite downstairs with laundry hookups. Recently re-piped with Pex throughout. Located in downtown San Clemente with rear yard and raised vegetable planters in the front yard. Walking distance to Del Mar street shops and restaurants. Includes gardener. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Avenida Cabrillo have any available units?
246 Avenida Cabrillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 246 Avenida Cabrillo have?
Some of 246 Avenida Cabrillo's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Avenida Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
246 Avenida Cabrillo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Avenida Cabrillo pet-friendly?
No, 246 Avenida Cabrillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 246 Avenida Cabrillo offer parking?
No, 246 Avenida Cabrillo does not offer parking.
Does 246 Avenida Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Avenida Cabrillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Avenida Cabrillo have a pool?
No, 246 Avenida Cabrillo does not have a pool.
Does 246 Avenida Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, 246 Avenida Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Avenida Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Avenida Cabrillo has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Avenida Cabrillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Avenida Cabrillo does not have units with air conditioning.
