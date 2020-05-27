246 Avenida Cabrillo

Amenities

Ole Hanson Gem! - This amazing Ole Hanson is an absolute gem! Made up of 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with original features and numerous custom upgrades throughout, this home is a must see! Chef's kitchen with stainless steal appliances, including dishwasher and refrigerator. Custom cabinetry throughout the home and hardwood floors. Home has been increased in size to accommodate a separate Master Suite downstairs with laundry hookups. Recently re-piped with Pex throughout. Located in downtown San Clemente with rear yard and raised vegetable planters in the front yard. Walking distance to Del Mar street shops and restaurants. Includes gardener. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4959782)