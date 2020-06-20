Amenities
2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment, walking distance to the ocean in San Clemente
243 La Paloma Apt B is close to Linda Lane Park, San Clemente Community Center, San Clemente City Beach, Las Palmas Elementary School, Cafe Mimosa, Max Berg Plaza Park, San Clemente pedestrian Beach trail with easy access to San Diego Freeway
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes gas range/oven and microwave
- Ceiling fan
- Garage
- Private balcony
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
