2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment, walking distance to the ocean in San Clemente



243 La Paloma Apt B is close to Linda Lane Park, San Clemente Community Center, San Clemente City Beach, Las Palmas Elementary School, Cafe Mimosa, Max Berg Plaza Park, San Clemente pedestrian Beach trail with easy access to San Diego Freeway



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes gas range/oven and microwave

- Ceiling fan

- Garage

- Private balcony



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co

