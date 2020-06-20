All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

243 La Paloma Apt B

243 La Paloma · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

243 La Paloma, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment, walking distance to the ocean in San Clemente

243 La Paloma Apt B is close to Linda Lane Park, San Clemente Community Center, San Clemente City Beach, Las Palmas Elementary School, Cafe Mimosa, Max Berg Plaza Park, San Clemente pedestrian Beach trail with easy access to San Diego Freeway

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes gas range/oven and microwave
- Ceiling fan
- Garage
- Private balcony

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: jrctehism9e8ii5h

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 La Paloma Apt B have any available units?
243 La Paloma Apt B has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 243 La Paloma Apt B have?
Some of 243 La Paloma Apt B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 La Paloma Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
243 La Paloma Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 La Paloma Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 243 La Paloma Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 243 La Paloma Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 243 La Paloma Apt B does offer parking.
Does 243 La Paloma Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 La Paloma Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 La Paloma Apt B have a pool?
No, 243 La Paloma Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 243 La Paloma Apt B have accessible units?
No, 243 La Paloma Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 243 La Paloma Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 La Paloma Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 La Paloma Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 La Paloma Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
