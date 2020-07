Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This bright 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with huge vaulted ceilings is nestled in the hills of Rancho San Clemente. Two Master Floor Plan with private balcony. The large kitchen and a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace open to the private back yard patio, perfect for entertaining. Very close to award winning schools, parks, shopping, golf, tennis, trails, pool and spa.