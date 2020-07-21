242 Avenida Pelayo

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION – UNIT B - This Coastal Beach Cottage duplex has been meticulously designed and built as an owner-occupied or investment property and is located one block from the beach on a large corner lot. Experience the coastal breezes blowing through the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, precast fireplace and an exquisite kitchen including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a large island. Unit B is two story with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air conditioning, two balconies and one outdoor patio. The two-car garage is shared and includes a new washer and dryer, epoxy flooring and plenty of storage. This property is centrally located in the heart of San Clemente with easy access to The Amtrak-Metrolink Station, The Outlets, award winning schools, world-class beaches and minutes from downtown shops, restaurants and entertainment.