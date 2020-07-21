All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 AM

242 Avenida Pelayo

242 Avenida Pelayo · No Longer Available
Location

242 Avenida Pelayo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION – UNIT B - This Coastal Beach Cottage duplex has been meticulously designed and built as an owner-occupied or investment property and is located one block from the beach on a large corner lot. Experience the coastal breezes blowing through the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, precast fireplace and an exquisite kitchen including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a large island. Unit B is two story with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air conditioning, two balconies and one outdoor patio. The two-car garage is shared and includes a new washer and dryer, epoxy flooring and plenty of storage. This property is centrally located in the heart of San Clemente with easy access to The Amtrak-Metrolink Station, The Outlets, award winning schools, world-class beaches and minutes from downtown shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Avenida Pelayo have any available units?
242 Avenida Pelayo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 242 Avenida Pelayo have?
Some of 242 Avenida Pelayo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Avenida Pelayo currently offering any rent specials?
242 Avenida Pelayo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Avenida Pelayo pet-friendly?
No, 242 Avenida Pelayo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 242 Avenida Pelayo offer parking?
Yes, 242 Avenida Pelayo offers parking.
Does 242 Avenida Pelayo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Avenida Pelayo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Avenida Pelayo have a pool?
No, 242 Avenida Pelayo does not have a pool.
Does 242 Avenida Pelayo have accessible units?
No, 242 Avenida Pelayo does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Avenida Pelayo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Avenida Pelayo has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Avenida Pelayo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 242 Avenida Pelayo has units with air conditioning.
