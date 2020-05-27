2409 Calle Majorca

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Riviera District family beach home ready for the true beach enthusiasts! Located on a cut de sac overlooking a beautiful coastal canyon, this 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a gourmet kitchen, cozy family room with wood burning fireplace, den and a large enclosed yard. This home is bright and airy with vaulted ceilings throughout, with most rooms looking out on to the tropical landscaping and the canyon beyond. From this home you are walking distance to a favorite surfing beach and coastal trails that lead you to the famous San Clemente Pier, perfect for sunsets and dining! San Clemente is known for it's award winning schools, all close by with Concordia Elementary being only a bike ride distance. When you come through the front gate, you are truly entering a world of your own to enjoy the tranquility and peacefulness this property offers!