San Clemente, CA
2409 Calle Majorca
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:44 AM

2409 Calle Majorca

2409 Calle Majorca · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

2409 Calle Majorca, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Riviera District family beach home ready for the true beach enthusiasts! Located on a cut de sac overlooking a beautiful coastal canyon, this 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a gourmet kitchen, cozy family room with wood burning fireplace, den and a large enclosed yard. This home is bright and airy with vaulted ceilings throughout, with most rooms looking out on to the tropical landscaping and the canyon beyond. From this home you are walking distance to a favorite surfing beach and coastal trails that lead you to the famous San Clemente Pier, perfect for sunsets and dining! San Clemente is known for it's award winning schools, all close by with Concordia Elementary being only a bike ride distance. When you come through the front gate, you are truly entering a world of your own to enjoy the tranquility and peacefulness this property offers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Calle Majorca have any available units?
2409 Calle Majorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 2409 Calle Majorca currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Calle Majorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Calle Majorca pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Calle Majorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2409 Calle Majorca offer parking?
No, 2409 Calle Majorca does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Calle Majorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Calle Majorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Calle Majorca have a pool?
No, 2409 Calle Majorca does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Calle Majorca have accessible units?
No, 2409 Calle Majorca does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Calle Majorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Calle Majorca has units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Calle Majorca have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Calle Majorca does not have units with air conditioning.
