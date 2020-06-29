All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
24 Calle Viveza
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

24 Calle Viveza

24 Calle Viveza · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

24 Calle Viveza, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to one of the best locations in the Trinidad community of beautiful Talega. With no homes behind you it provides great privacy and splendid views of the surrounding trees and open wilderness beyond. As you enter the home you'll find your great room where you immediately feel the comfort of home adorned with travertine flooring, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, and plenty of space to relax as well as entertain all while enjoying the amazing views the property delivers. Downstairs you will also find one of the bedrooms that is currently used as an office. Your kitchen is outfitted with ample granite counter tops for all your culinary desires, new dishwasher, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space for all your kitchen essentials. Through your kitchen you'll find your large laundry room with more storage. The laundry room leads straight into the garage with epoxy floors and even more storage cabinets. Heading upstairs you're greeted with new carpet throughout. The large loft area is perfect for relaxing while taking in the beautiful colors the sun paints over the hills as it drops in the ocean to the west. Many people have turned this loft into a 4th bedroom. Your spacious master bedroom offers a large master bath with 2 large closets and the same beautiful views as the loft that you'll wake to as the sun comes up over the hills. The 2nd upstairs bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and ceiling fan. Call Jason at 714-235-3907 to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Calle Viveza have any available units?
24 Calle Viveza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 24 Calle Viveza have?
Some of 24 Calle Viveza's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Calle Viveza currently offering any rent specials?
24 Calle Viveza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Calle Viveza pet-friendly?
No, 24 Calle Viveza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 24 Calle Viveza offer parking?
Yes, 24 Calle Viveza offers parking.
Does 24 Calle Viveza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Calle Viveza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Calle Viveza have a pool?
No, 24 Calle Viveza does not have a pool.
Does 24 Calle Viveza have accessible units?
No, 24 Calle Viveza does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Calle Viveza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Calle Viveza has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Calle Viveza have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Calle Viveza does not have units with air conditioning.

