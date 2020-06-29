24 Calle Viveza

Amenities

Welcome home to one of the best locations in the Trinidad community of beautiful Talega. With no homes behind you it provides great privacy and splendid views of the surrounding trees and open wilderness beyond. As you enter the home you'll find your great room where you immediately feel the comfort of home adorned with travertine flooring, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, and plenty of space to relax as well as entertain all while enjoying the amazing views the property delivers. Downstairs you will also find one of the bedrooms that is currently used as an office. Your kitchen is outfitted with ample granite counter tops for all your culinary desires, new dishwasher, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space for all your kitchen essentials. Through your kitchen you'll find your large laundry room with more storage. The laundry room leads straight into the garage with epoxy floors and even more storage cabinets. Heading upstairs you're greeted with new carpet throughout. The large loft area is perfect for relaxing while taking in the beautiful colors the sun paints over the hills as it drops in the ocean to the west. Many people have turned this loft into a 4th bedroom. Your spacious master bedroom offers a large master bath with 2 large closets and the same beautiful views as the loft that you'll wake to as the sun comes up over the hills. The 2nd upstairs bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and ceiling fan. Call Jason at 714-235-3907 to schedule showings.