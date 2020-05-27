239 Avenida Pelayo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

1,368 sq. ft. of living space! Literally steps to the beach from this very large & upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath owners unit. Absolutely huge deck for BBQ's and entertaining. Very large living room with a gas burning fireplace. Large master bedroom and big 2nd bedroom with sliding door to the deck. Newer cherry wood flooring, Newer granite counter tops. Brand new feel to this unit. There is a ton of living space and patio space. Private front entrance which gives it a detached, single family residence feel. 2 off street carport parking spots. Some storage space in the carport. Shared laundry. Steps to the beach and all the famous beaches San Clemente is known for.