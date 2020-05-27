All apartments in San Clemente
239 Avenida Pelayo

Location

239 Avenida Pelayo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
1,368 sq. ft. of living space! Literally steps to the beach from this very large & upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath owners unit. Absolutely huge deck for BBQ's and entertaining. Very large living room with a gas burning fireplace. Large master bedroom and big 2nd bedroom with sliding door to the deck. Newer cherry wood flooring, Newer granite counter tops. Brand new feel to this unit. There is a ton of living space and patio space. Private front entrance which gives it a detached, single family residence feel. 2 off street carport parking spots. Some storage space in the carport. Shared laundry. Steps to the beach and all the famous beaches San Clemente is known for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Avenida Pelayo have any available units?
239 Avenida Pelayo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 239 Avenida Pelayo have?
Some of 239 Avenida Pelayo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Avenida Pelayo currently offering any rent specials?
239 Avenida Pelayo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Avenida Pelayo pet-friendly?
No, 239 Avenida Pelayo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 239 Avenida Pelayo offer parking?
Yes, 239 Avenida Pelayo offers parking.
Does 239 Avenida Pelayo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Avenida Pelayo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Avenida Pelayo have a pool?
No, 239 Avenida Pelayo does not have a pool.
Does 239 Avenida Pelayo have accessible units?
No, 239 Avenida Pelayo does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Avenida Pelayo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Avenida Pelayo has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Avenida Pelayo have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Avenida Pelayo does not have units with air conditioning.
