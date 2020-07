Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! This spectacular custom 4 bedroom + 2.5 bath home on "The Hill" with incredible ocean and Dana Point Harbor views will take your breath away! Located on a very, very rare 8,540 sqft. lot, this home has been meticulously maintained since the day it was built and has never been offered for rent before!