Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16

2310 Avenida Marejada · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

2310 Avenida Marejada, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live the beach lifestyle you've always dreamed of in San Clemente's sought after community of Marblehead. Enjoy life's conveniences without the hassle. Located off the 5 freeway and close to pristine beaches, boardwalks, golf clubs, restaurants, shopping, dining & entertainment. This immaculate light & bright detached single level PRIVATE home offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car attached garage w/built-in cabinets, and an open floor plan which allows for indoor/outdoor living & entertaining. Large grassy back yard w/patio overlooks the surrounding hills with a fantastic backdrop of the Pacific Ocean! Award-winning & top-ranked schools~Marblehead Elementary, Bernice Ayer Middle, and San Clemente High. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 have any available units?
2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 currently offering any rent specials?
2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 pet-friendly?
No, 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 offer parking?
Yes, 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 offers parking.
Does 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 have a pool?
No, 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 does not have a pool.
Does 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 have accessible units?
No, 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 AVENIDA MAREJADA #16 does not have units with air conditioning.

