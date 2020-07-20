231 W Escalones

Amenities

garage some paid utils

Silver Ocean View! Just Steps to the Sand! Spacious, bright, open 3 Bed/2 Bath plus in-unit Laundry, plus 3-medium-car-Garage + 1 on the driveway!

En-suite Master. Upstairs unit B. Open U-shape Kitchen to a huge Dining. Sweeping views across open arroyo. Steps from the sand. 4 blocks north of San Clemente Pier, easy walk to Downtown, Restaurants, Shopping, etc. Extraordinary value, prefer long term. Water, Sewer & Trash included. Tenant pays other utilities. Move in = Good credit (700+) + 1 month ($2,975) + Deposit ($3200) = $6,175. No smoking, No pets.