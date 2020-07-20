All apartments in San Clemente
231 W Escalones

231 West Escalones · No Longer Available
Location

231 West Escalones, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Silver Ocean View! Just Steps to the Sand! Spacious, bright, open 3 Bed/2 Bath plus in-unit Laundry, plus 3-medium-car-Garage + 1 on the driveway!
En-suite Master. Upstairs unit B. Open U-shape Kitchen to a huge Dining. Sweeping views across open arroyo. Steps from the sand. 4 blocks north of San Clemente Pier, easy walk to Downtown, Restaurants, Shopping, etc. Extraordinary value, prefer long term. Water, Sewer & Trash included. Tenant pays other utilities. Move in = Good credit (700+) + 1 month ($2,975) + Deposit ($3200) = $6,175. No smoking, No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 W Escalones have any available units?
231 W Escalones doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 231 W Escalones currently offering any rent specials?
231 W Escalones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 W Escalones pet-friendly?
No, 231 W Escalones is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 231 W Escalones offer parking?
Yes, 231 W Escalones offers parking.
Does 231 W Escalones have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 W Escalones does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 W Escalones have a pool?
No, 231 W Escalones does not have a pool.
Does 231 W Escalones have accessible units?
No, 231 W Escalones does not have accessible units.
Does 231 W Escalones have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 W Escalones does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 W Escalones have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 W Escalones does not have units with air conditioning.
