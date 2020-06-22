229 W El Portal

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom unit just 1 block to the Beach! New Updates include brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, new kitchen cabinetry and counters, new flooring and lighting fixtures, all new bathrooms, new windows and sliders, new baseboards, new hardware and doors, new water heater and furnace! Cozy Fireplace in the living room. Dual Vanities in both bathrooms. This unit has 3 Balconies with Ocean views and Park views. One-Car garage and additional off-street parking on driveway. Within walking distance to the park and beach trails!