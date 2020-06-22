All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
229 W El Portal
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

229 W El Portal

229 West El Portal · No Longer Available
Location

229 West El Portal, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom unit just 1 block to the Beach! New Updates include brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, new kitchen cabinetry and counters, new flooring and lighting fixtures, all new bathrooms, new windows and sliders, new baseboards, new hardware and doors, new water heater and furnace! Cozy Fireplace in the living room. Dual Vanities in both bathrooms. This unit has 3 Balconies with Ocean views and Park views. One-Car garage and additional off-street parking on driveway. Within walking distance to the park and beach trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 W El Portal have any available units?
229 W El Portal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 229 W El Portal have?
Some of 229 W El Portal's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 W El Portal currently offering any rent specials?
229 W El Portal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 W El Portal pet-friendly?
No, 229 W El Portal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 229 W El Portal offer parking?
Yes, 229 W El Portal does offer parking.
Does 229 W El Portal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 W El Portal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 W El Portal have a pool?
No, 229 W El Portal does not have a pool.
Does 229 W El Portal have accessible units?
No, 229 W El Portal does not have accessible units.
Does 229 W El Portal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 W El Portal has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 W El Portal have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 W El Portal does not have units with air conditioning.
