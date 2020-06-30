228 Avenida Cabrillo

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Right in the heart of San Clemente, one street North of Downtown, is this nicely updated 2 bed 1 bath upper unit condo with private back deck. The unit has some nice updates in place with newer kitchen appliances, updated bathroom with glass shower enclosure and two bedrooms. This is the only unit on the top floor floor of the building with no common walls and private back deck. There is a 1 car garage and drive way parking. Communal laundry facilities on site. Close to Downtown San Clemente at Avenida Del Mar and close to San Clemente Pier, Beach Trail and many great local beaches. Water and Trash paid for by landlord.