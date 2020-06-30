All apartments in San Clemente
228 Avenida Cabrillo
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:35 AM

228 Avenida Cabrillo

228 Avenida Cabrillo · No Longer Available
Location

228 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Right in the heart of San Clemente, one street North of Downtown, is this nicely updated 2 bed 1 bath upper unit condo with private back deck. The unit has some nice updates in place with newer kitchen appliances, updated bathroom with glass shower enclosure and two bedrooms. This is the only unit on the top floor floor of the building with no common walls and private back deck. There is a 1 car garage and drive way parking. Communal laundry facilities on site. Close to Downtown San Clemente at Avenida Del Mar and close to San Clemente Pier, Beach Trail and many great local beaches. Water and Trash paid for by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Avenida Cabrillo have any available units?
228 Avenida Cabrillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 228 Avenida Cabrillo have?
Some of 228 Avenida Cabrillo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Avenida Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
228 Avenida Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Avenida Cabrillo pet-friendly?
No, 228 Avenida Cabrillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 228 Avenida Cabrillo offer parking?
Yes, 228 Avenida Cabrillo offers parking.
Does 228 Avenida Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Avenida Cabrillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Avenida Cabrillo have a pool?
No, 228 Avenida Cabrillo does not have a pool.
Does 228 Avenida Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, 228 Avenida Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Avenida Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Avenida Cabrillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Avenida Cabrillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Avenida Cabrillo does not have units with air conditioning.

