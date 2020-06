Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 800 sq. ft. light and airy unit is located just 3 blocks from Del Mar Street, allowing for easy access to shops, dining and the surrounding downtown San Clemente area. The desirable beach location is a short distance from the Pier and beaches. French doors lead to a large private patio. Dual-paned windows throughout. Refrigerator, gas range and stackable washer and dryer are included. Unit comes with a 1 car garage plus a space on the driveway.