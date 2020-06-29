All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 2162 Avenida Espada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2162 Avenida Espada
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

2162 Avenida Espada

2162 Avenida Espada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2162 Avenida Espada, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Townhome in the Community of Faire Harbour! Just minutes from San Clemente Beaches, trails, popular downtown restaurants, and great schools. Spacious 1,482 SF, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, large 2-Car Garage. Located on the quiet back-side of the Community. Light and Bright Living Area on the main floor with Fireplace and Sliding Doors to the Outdoor Patio. All 3 bedrooms, including Master Bedroom, and Laundry are located on the upper Level. Very well maintained community and includes resort style pool/spa and volleyball courts. Located across from the new SC Outlets Shopping Mall, with great shopping and lots of new restaurants coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 Avenida Espada have any available units?
2162 Avenida Espada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2162 Avenida Espada have?
Some of 2162 Avenida Espada's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2162 Avenida Espada currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Avenida Espada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Avenida Espada pet-friendly?
No, 2162 Avenida Espada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2162 Avenida Espada offer parking?
Yes, 2162 Avenida Espada offers parking.
Does 2162 Avenida Espada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2162 Avenida Espada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Avenida Espada have a pool?
Yes, 2162 Avenida Espada has a pool.
Does 2162 Avenida Espada have accessible units?
No, 2162 Avenida Espada does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Avenida Espada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2162 Avenida Espada has units with dishwashers.
Does 2162 Avenida Espada have units with air conditioning?
No, 2162 Avenida Espada does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College