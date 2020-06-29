2162 Avenida Espada

Amenities
Townhome in the Community of Faire Harbour! Just minutes from San Clemente Beaches, trails, popular downtown restaurants, and great schools. Spacious 1,482 SF, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, large 2-Car Garage. Located on the quiet back-side of the Community. Light and Bright Living Area on the main floor with Fireplace and Sliding Doors to the Outdoor Patio. All 3 bedrooms, including Master Bedroom, and Laundry are located on the upper Level. Very well maintained community and includes resort style pool/spa and volleyball courts. Located across from the new SC Outlets Shopping Mall, with great shopping and lots of new restaurants coming soon!