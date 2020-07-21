All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 216 Avenida La Cuesta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
216 Avenida La Cuesta
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM

216 Avenida La Cuesta

216 Avenida La Cuesta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

216 Avenida La Cuesta, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
ocean and harbor views by day , and nighttime city-lights that embellish San Clemente’s Coastline with brilliance. This single level estate, ideally situated on an Large lot in the heart of San Clemente, boasts over 5,000 square feet of completely remodeled living space accompanied by 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms that are complemented by an open floor plan which creates seamless transitions between the formal living space, dinning area, and kitchen. Porcelain tile floors, quartz counter tops, and designer lighting fixtures blend together to create a transitional living experience. Four spacious bedrooms, including the lavishly appointed master with panoramic ocean views complete the main living area, while a private guest suite provides a perfect retreat for extended family. A long, gated driveway leads to an over sized three car garage, allowing parking for residents and guests alike. Immediate proximity to world class beaches, award winning schools, and coastal living complete this dream estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Avenida La Cuesta have any available units?
216 Avenida La Cuesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 216 Avenida La Cuesta currently offering any rent specials?
216 Avenida La Cuesta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Avenida La Cuesta pet-friendly?
No, 216 Avenida La Cuesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 216 Avenida La Cuesta offer parking?
Yes, 216 Avenida La Cuesta offers parking.
Does 216 Avenida La Cuesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Avenida La Cuesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Avenida La Cuesta have a pool?
No, 216 Avenida La Cuesta does not have a pool.
Does 216 Avenida La Cuesta have accessible units?
No, 216 Avenida La Cuesta does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Avenida La Cuesta have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Avenida La Cuesta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Avenida La Cuesta have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Avenida La Cuesta does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Clemente 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego