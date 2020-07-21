216 Avenida La Cuesta

Amenities

garage recently renovated guest suite

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

ocean and harbor views by day , and nighttime city-lights that embellish San Clemente’s Coastline with brilliance. This single level estate, ideally situated on an Large lot in the heart of San Clemente, boasts over 5,000 square feet of completely remodeled living space accompanied by 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms that are complemented by an open floor plan which creates seamless transitions between the formal living space, dinning area, and kitchen. Porcelain tile floors, quartz counter tops, and designer lighting fixtures blend together to create a transitional living experience. Four spacious bedrooms, including the lavishly appointed master with panoramic ocean views complete the main living area, while a private guest suite provides a perfect retreat for extended family. A long, gated driveway leads to an over sized three car garage, allowing parking for residents and guests alike. Immediate proximity to world class beaches, award winning schools, and coastal living complete this dream estate.