214 Via Galicia

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous San Clemente Home - Gorgeous 3 br/2.5 bath "Sea Summit" Aqua single family detached home. 2212 square feet. Great room with fireplace and dining area. Fantastic kitchen with granite counter tops,farm style sink, stainless steel Wolf appliances and upgraded appliances. Inside laundry room with storage and sink, washer and dryer.. Luxurious master suite. Master bath with large soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities.Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided without warranty.. Central heat and AC. 2 car garage with opener. Tile flooring downstairs, carpet in bedrooms. One of the few properties in the community with no common walls Lovely patio and landscape. You must see the exquisite home to appreciate.Fantastic community amenities. Near Outlet Shopping.



