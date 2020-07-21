Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2138 Via Teca #42 Available 02/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Marblehead!! - Fully Detached Home in the Highland Light Village in Marblehead! This Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home is Open and Bright with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings and lots of Natural Light. Kitchen has just been Remodeled!! The home features a Living and Family Room and separate Dining Area.The Master Bath features dual sinks and a nice soaking tub. All bedrooms upstairs. Additional Highlights of this home include a Fireplace in both the Family and Living Rooms, and laundry area downstairs. 2 Car attached garage with direct access to the home. Step outside to enjoy the Spacious and Private Backyard with friends and family. Great Location close to Easy Freeway Access, the New San Clemente Outlets and miles of Hiking and Biking Trails with Ocean Views!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4064588)