San Clemente, CA
2138 Via Teca #42
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

2138 Via Teca #42

2138 via Teca · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

2138 via Teca, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2138 Via Teca #42 Available 02/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Marblehead!! - Fully Detached Home in the Highland Light Village in Marblehead! This Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home is Open and Bright with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings and lots of Natural Light. Kitchen has just been Remodeled!! The home features a Living and Family Room and separate Dining Area.The Master Bath features dual sinks and a nice soaking tub. All bedrooms upstairs. Additional Highlights of this home include a Fireplace in both the Family and Living Rooms, and laundry area downstairs. 2 Car attached garage with direct access to the home. Step outside to enjoy the Spacious and Private Backyard with friends and family. Great Location close to Easy Freeway Access, the New San Clemente Outlets and miles of Hiking and Biking Trails with Ocean Views!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4064588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Via Teca #42 have any available units?
2138 Via Teca #42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2138 Via Teca #42 have?
Some of 2138 Via Teca #42's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Via Teca #42 currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Via Teca #42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Via Teca #42 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 Via Teca #42 is pet friendly.
Does 2138 Via Teca #42 offer parking?
Yes, 2138 Via Teca #42 offers parking.
Does 2138 Via Teca #42 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 Via Teca #42 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Via Teca #42 have a pool?
No, 2138 Via Teca #42 does not have a pool.
Does 2138 Via Teca #42 have accessible units?
No, 2138 Via Teca #42 does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Via Teca #42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 Via Teca #42 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 Via Teca #42 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2138 Via Teca #42 does not have units with air conditioning.
