Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Montalvo Loop Gem! - This Montalvo Loop Condo is a hidden gem! Extremely private located walking distance to the beach this property offers a secluded get away! Laminate flooring throughout, granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Including refrigerator and washer/dryer! Master bedroom includes ample space with large walk in closet. Private decks offer ocean views.

Common courtyard with sitting area. Underground parking for two cars and storage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5403717)