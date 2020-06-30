210 Calle Cortez

Amenities

Live close to downtown San Clemente in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This Hillcrest ocean view home has a family room or play room on the ground level and the laundry room is there as well. Kitchen has been updated and opens up to a very large great room with fireplace. The wrap around deck can be accessed from two sliders on both sides of the great room. Ocean views can be seen from the great room, kitchen and deck. Two car attached garage plus room for 2 cars in driveway. Home is split level and you can enter from both levels. Large, enclosed back yard can be entered from master bedroom or deck.