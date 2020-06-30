All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 210 Calle Cortez.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
210 Calle Cortez
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:07 AM

210 Calle Cortez

210 Calle Cortez · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

210 Calle Cortez, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live close to downtown San Clemente in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This Hillcrest ocean view home has a family room or play room on the ground level and the laundry room is there as well. Kitchen has been updated and opens up to a very large great room with fireplace. The wrap around deck can be accessed from two sliders on both sides of the great room. Ocean views can be seen from the great room, kitchen and deck. Two car attached garage plus room for 2 cars in driveway. Home is split level and you can enter from both levels. Large, enclosed back yard can be entered from master bedroom or deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Calle Cortez have any available units?
210 Calle Cortez doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 210 Calle Cortez have?
Some of 210 Calle Cortez's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Calle Cortez currently offering any rent specials?
210 Calle Cortez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Calle Cortez pet-friendly?
No, 210 Calle Cortez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 210 Calle Cortez offer parking?
Yes, 210 Calle Cortez offers parking.
Does 210 Calle Cortez have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Calle Cortez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Calle Cortez have a pool?
No, 210 Calle Cortez does not have a pool.
Does 210 Calle Cortez have accessible units?
No, 210 Calle Cortez does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Calle Cortez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Calle Cortez has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Calle Cortez have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Calle Cortez does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College